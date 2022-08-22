A week-long Drink and drunk driving campaign was launched on August 22 by the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than 460 suspected drink or drug drivers have been arrested in Cambridgeshire so far this year as police warn motorists of the risks of driving under the influence.

The warning comes at the start of a week-long drink and drug driving campaign from August 22.

Cambridgeshire Police are warning those that get behind the wheel over the limit or on drugs could destroy their lives forever, and it’s not just their lives they are putting at risk.

Figures show in Cambridgeshire two drink or drug drivers are arrested every day.

In June this year, officers stopped a woman swerving all over the road along the A1198, five times the legal drink drive limit, with a young child in the car.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard of the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit said: “We run these initiatives on a regular basis, but still people continue to drive under the influence of drink and drugs.

"We will continue to do all we can to highlight the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“If drivers do so, not only do they risk their own lives but the lives of others, as highlighted in heart-breaking cases across the county over the past few years.

“We say we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere, and we will continue to patrol the county’s roads looking to remove people who continue to drive under the influence.”

Roadside checks will also take place across the county.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Telling loved ones their relative has been killed is one of the hardest jobs in policing.

"There are still far too many serious injuries and fatal incidents on our roads.

“Those who choose to take drugs or drink and drive are not only endangering themselves but are also risking the lives of others around them.”

Detective Sergeant Dollard added: “I’d also like to remind people that they can help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer by reporting others they suspect of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. You are our eyes and ears on the ground.

“We have a dedicated hotline, and all calls are taken in confidence. One call could save many lives.”

The hotline, 0800 032 0845, is available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/alcohol-drug-driving