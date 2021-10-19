Axe seized and two people charged for drink driving in St Ives
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Two people have been arrested for drink driving in St Ives last weekend and an axe has been seized.
Cambridgeshire Police have dealt with a total of five separate incidents in St Ives last weekend.
In a Facebook post on Policing Huntingdonshire, they said: "Here’s a look at some of the calls the D relief Huntingdon team dealt with over the weekend just in St Ives!"
The first was an axe that was seized, after Police found it in the passenger footwell, of a van on Ramsey Road, in St Ives.
The driver is currently under investigation for drugs offences.
You may also want to watch:
The second was a 21-year-old driver who smashed into a house in Wren Close in St Ives, before 'making off.'
The crash happened on October 16 at roughly 2.45am.
Most Read
- 1 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
- 2 Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid
- 3 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
- 4 Jail for 'despicable' burglary on 93-year-old man with dementia
- 5 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
- 6 St Neots schoolgirl takes on bike ride for Children in Need
- 7 Former Stevenage midfielder is the new manager of Eynesbury Rovers
- 8 Reflect on the 'rich tints of Autumn' at open gardens this weekend
- 9 Appeal for foster parents to come forward
- 10 Buckden celebrate first cup win in decades with home-grown squad
Cambridgeshire police found the car and charged the driver at roughly 3.15am, with drink driving, the driver will now appear in court next month.
The third incident, was a drink driver spotted on London Road in St Ives.
The 20-year-old was located in Fenstanton and was also charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.
The fourth was a 20-year-old driver, who was stopped on Audrey Lane in St Ives and failed a roadside drugs wipe and drugs were found in the car.
The driver has been released under investigation.
Finally on the B1090 at Wyton, a 36-year-old woman left the scene after crashing into a ditch.
She has been reported for failing to provide a drink/drug sample.