Cambridgeshire Police dealt with a string of incidents over the weekend including seizing an axe from a van. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Two people have been arrested for drink driving in St Ives last weekend and an axe has been seized.

Cambridgeshire Police have dealt with a total of five separate incidents in St Ives last weekend.

In a Facebook post on Policing Huntingdonshire, they said: "Here’s a look at some of the calls the D relief Huntingdon team dealt with over the weekend just in St Ives!"

The first was an axe that was seized, after Police found it in the passenger footwell, of a van on Ramsey Road, in St Ives.

The driver is currently under investigation for drugs offences.

Drink driver charged for smashing into a house in Wren Close in St Ives. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The second was a 21-year-old driver who smashed into a house in Wren Close in St Ives, before 'making off.'

The crash happened on October 16 at roughly 2.45am.

Cambridgeshire police found the car and charged the driver at roughly 3.15am, with drink driving, the driver will now appear in court next month.

Driver's car after smashing into a house in Wren Close in St Ives. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The third incident, was a drink driver spotted on London Road in St Ives.

The 20-year-old was located in Fenstanton and was also charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.

Police stopped a 20-year-old driver, who was stopped on Audrey Lane in St Ives and failed a roadside drugs wipe and drugs were found in the car, he has been released under investigation. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The fourth was a 20-year-old driver, who was stopped on Audrey Lane in St Ives and failed a roadside drugs wipe and drugs were found in the car.

The driver has been released under investigation.

Finally on the B1090 at Wyton, a 36-year-old woman left the scene after crashing into a ditch.

She has been reported for failing to provide a drink/drug sample.