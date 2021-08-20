News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Two-car crash at 'dangerous junction' in Hunts village

Clare Butler

Published: 5:41 PM August 20, 2021   
Two-car crash in Hemingford Grey - but luckily no one was seriously injured. 

Two-car crash in Hemingford Grey on Wednesday (August 18) - but luckily no one was seriously injured. - Credit: Ian Macdonald

A two-car crash closed a Huntingdonshire road and demolished a gate – but luckily no one was seriously injured. 

The incident took place between London Road and Hemingford Road, Hemingford Grey, on Wednesday afternoon (August 18) just after 1.30pm. 

It involved a Fiat 500 and an MG5. Just a minor injury was reported. 

“The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place,” a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said. 

“The driver of the MG was reported for driving without due care and attention.” 

One eyewitness said: “This is a dangerous and poorly signed crossroads.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Ives News

