Published: 5:41 PM August 20, 2021

Two-car crash in Hemingford Grey on Wednesday (August 18) - but luckily no one was seriously injured. - Credit: Ian Macdonald

A two-car crash closed a Huntingdonshire road and demolished a gate – but luckily no one was seriously injured.

The incident took place between London Road and Hemingford Road, Hemingford Grey, on Wednesday afternoon (August 18) just after 1.30pm.

It involved a Fiat 500 and an MG5. Just a minor injury was reported.

“The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place,” a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said.

“The driver of the MG was reported for driving without due care and attention.”

One eyewitness said: “This is a dangerous and poorly signed crossroads.”