Two-car crash at 'dangerous junction' in Hunts village
Published: 5:41 PM August 20, 2021
- Credit: Ian Macdonald
A two-car crash closed a Huntingdonshire road and demolished a gate – but luckily no one was seriously injured.
The incident took place between London Road and Hemingford Road, Hemingford Grey, on Wednesday afternoon (August 18) just after 1.30pm.
It involved a Fiat 500 and an MG5. Just a minor injury was reported.
“The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place,” a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said.
“The driver of the MG was reported for driving without due care and attention.”
One eyewitness said: “This is a dangerous and poorly signed crossroads.”
