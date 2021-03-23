Published: 3:58 PM March 23, 2021

Police arrest two men after van used for 'cooking oil thefts' is stopped near Alconbury. - Credit: Cambs Police

Two men were arrested after a van believed to be used for cooking oil thefts was stopped by police on the A1 near Alconbury.

Five 55-gallon drums and three 25-gallon drums – some still containing cooking oil – were found in the back of the van today (March 23).

“The vehicle was initially showing as no tax or MOT and further checks revealed it was believed to have been used in cooking oil thefts in Essex,” Cambs Police said.

“The driver and passenger couldn’t tell us where the oil had come from or who owned it.

“The men, aged 33 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and the vehicle seized.”

Police stopped the vehicle while on patrols in response to catalytic converter thefts.