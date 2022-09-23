Two arrested after suspected caravan arson in town
- Credit: Will Butcher
Two people have been arrested, one on suspicion of arson, after a caravan caught fire last night (Thursday).
Dramatic pictures show the fire ripping through the caravan on Aspen Green, Huntingdon.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to Aspen Green at 10.08pm, where firefighters also attended.
“A 41-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life,” a police spokesperson said.
“A 34-year-old woman from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.
“Both remain in police custody.”
It is unclear if anyone was hurt following the blaze.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash
- 2 Plans for children’s care home in village to be voted on
- 3 Huntingdonshire District Council leader responds to axing of bus services
- 4 New eco-primary academy school proposed in Cambridgeshire
- 5 Petition launched to save St Neots bus route axed by Stagecoach
- 6 New solar farm could power thousands of homes for 40 years
- 7 Children evacuated from bus fire in Cambridgeshire
- 8 New community space for men opening in town next month
- 9 Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end
- 10 Businesses in Huntingdon vote to successfully renew town's BID status
Police said an investigation into the fire has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with more information about the blaze is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police through their web chat service, quoting crime reference number 35/68837/22.
For those without internet access, you can call police on 101.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.