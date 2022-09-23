Dramatic pictures show the fire ripping through a caravan in Aspen Green, Huntingdon. - Credit: Will Butcher

Two people have been arrested, one on suspicion of arson, after a caravan caught fire last night (Thursday).

Dramatic pictures show the fire ripping through the caravan on Aspen Green, Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Aspen Green at 10.08pm, where firefighters also attended.

“A 41-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 34-year-old woman from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.

“Both remain in police custody.”

Two people were arrested after a caravan caught fire in Huntingdon. - Credit: Will Butcher

It is unclear if anyone was hurt following the blaze.

Police said an investigation into the fire has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with more information about the blaze is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police through their web chat service, quoting crime reference number 35/68837/22.

For those without internet access, you can call police on 101.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.