Two men in their 50s - from Ramsey and Wisbech - were arrested after a stabbing at Great Whyte, Huntingdonshire (File picture) - Credit: PA

A man in his 30s was stabbed and taken to hospital following an incident in Ramsey town centre.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing at Great Whyte in the town at around 9.45am on Sunday, July 10.

A 56-year-old man from Wisbech and a 50-year-old man from Ramsey were arrested in connection with the stabbing on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

Both of the men who were arrested have been released under investigation.

A witnesses said a helicopter landed in Ramsey on Sunday morning, with armed police seen at Great Whyte while investigations were underway.

Police in Cambridgeshire are appealing for information about the stabbing.

The spokesperson said: "Anyone with who witnessed what happened and has not already spoken to police should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting 35/49113/22."