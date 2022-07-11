Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Men from Wisbech and Ramsey arrested after Cambridgeshire stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:03 PM July 11, 2022
Two men in their 50s - from Ramsey and Wisbech - were arrested after a stabbing at Great Whyte, Huntingdonshire

Two men in their 50s - from Ramsey and Wisbech - were arrested after a stabbing at Great Whyte, Huntingdonshire (File picture) - Credit: PA

A man in his 30s was stabbed and taken to hospital following an incident in Ramsey town centre.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing at Great Whyte in the town at around 9.45am on Sunday, July 10.

A 56-year-old man from Wisbech and a 50-year-old man from Ramsey were arrested in connection with the stabbing on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

Both of the men who were arrested have been released under investigation.

A witnesses said a helicopter landed in Ramsey on Sunday morning, with armed police seen at Great Whyte while investigations were underway.

Police in Cambridgeshire are appealing for information about the stabbing.

The spokesperson said: "Anyone with who witnessed what happened and has not already spoken to police should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting 35/49113/22."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ramsey News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Josh Arbon and Richard England with St Ives Mayor, Cllr Philip Pope.

New business celebrates its grand opening in St Ives

Alexander Gilham

person
Staff at Peterborough City Hosptial

Coronavirus | Updated

Covid sweeps across Cambridgeshire as summer wave takes hold

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Covid masks being worn in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Council

Council calls for return to mask wearing as Covid soars

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
One of the St Ivo Academy girl's teams celebrates a trophy win at the school in St Ives.

Women's Football

St Ivo Academy celebrate the success of its star girls teams and...

Alexander Gilham

person