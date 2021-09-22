Published: 10:41 AM September 22, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM September 22, 2021

Patrick (Jim) Byrne's family have paid tribute to him, after he died in a Brampton collision on September 15. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The family of a man who died in a collision in Brampton last week, September 15, have paid tribute to a “beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather”.

Patrick (Jim) Byrne, 89, of Spinney Close, Brampton, was struck by a car while walking in Buckden Road, Brampton, at about 8.40am.

Mr Byrne died at the scene while the driver was uninjured and is assisting police.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 84 of September 15. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

The tribute statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick - a loving husband of Margaret (Jean) Byrne, proud father of Glynis, Lorraine, Angela, Graham and beloved grandfather and great grandfather to Katrina, Victoria, Jessica, Sinead, Niamh, Shane, Luc and Aoife.

“Patrick lived in Brampton for more than 20 years. Originally from County Offaly in Ireland, he enjoyed his gardening, going for local walks, spending time with his family and taking in plenty of sports, especially Judo, which he taught for many years.

“A loving, caring, kind and generous man, Patrick’s memories will live on.”