Three-year-old girl dies following A14 collision

A three-year-old girl has died following a collision on the A14 at Bar Hill on August 28.

Ada Louise Margaret Bovair, from Bluntisham, was travelling in a Volvo XC60 with her mother and father when the crash happened at just before 11am on the westbound carriageway.

The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Ada suffered serious injuries and died on Friday afternoon (2 September).

Her mother, who was driving, and father, who was a front seat passenger, remain in hospital, the former in a critical but stable condition and the latter with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, are urged to contact police online via web chat or call 101 quoting reference 182 of August 28.