Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Three-year-old girl dies following A14 collision

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:58 AM September 8, 2022
Updated: 12:38 PM September 8, 2022
A three-year-old girl has died following a collision on the A14 at Bar Hill on August 28.

A three-year-old girl has died following a collision on the A14 at Bar Hill on August 28. - Credit: Google Maps

A three-year-old girl has died following a collision on the A14 at Bar Hill on August 28.

Ada Louise Margaret Bovair, from Bluntisham, was travelling in a Volvo XC60 with her mother and father when the crash happened at just before 11am on the westbound carriageway.

The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Ada suffered serious injuries and died on Friday afternoon (2 September).

Her mother, who was driving, and father, who was a front seat passenger, remain in hospital, the former in a critical but stable condition and the latter with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, are urged to contact police online via web chat or call 101 quoting reference 182 of August 28.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The Dragoon Inn at Brampton, Cambridgeshire

Huntingdonshire District Council

Village to lose former pub as business is no longer 'viable'

Hannah Brown, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Jeffrey Wilson of March jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Meadow Lane children enjoying the garden at the nursery

St Ives Meadow Lane Nursery shortlisted for national award

Harry Goodman

person
The boy, who was just four months old, was admitted to hospital with a fractured left femur

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon