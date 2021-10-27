Three people arrested in Somersham after stash of Cannabis found in car
Published: 12:43 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 12:45 PM October 27, 2021
Three people have been arrested after a stash of Cannabis was found in car in Somersham.
On Monday, October 25, Cambridgeshire Police stopped the car in Somersham, in which they found bags of Cannabis
Three men were arrested and taken to Huntingdon Police Station.
In a Facebook Post, Cambridgeshire Police said: “If you're going to drive around with this lot in your car, expect us to sniff you out and get stopped!
“Our neighbourhood officers on patrol in Somersham yesterday afternoon seized this cannabis and made three arrests, all of whom have been treated to a stay in our cells at Huntingdon Police Station.
“Got information or concerns about drug dealing? Let us know.”
