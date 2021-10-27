News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Three people arrested in Somersham after stash of Cannabis found in car

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:43 PM October 27, 2021    Updated: 12:45 PM October 27, 2021
Three people arrested after stash of Cannabis found in car

Three people have been arrested after a stash of Cannabis was found in car in Somersham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Three people have been arrested after a stash of Cannabis was found in car in Somersham.  

On Monday, October 25, Cambridgeshire Police stopped the car in Somersham, in which they found bags of Cannabis

Three men were arrested and taken to Huntingdon Police Station.  

In a Facebook Post, Cambridgeshire Police said: “If you're going to drive around with this lot in your car, expect us to sniff you out and get stopped! 

Cannabis found in the car 

Cannabis found in the car - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Our neighbourhood officers on patrol in Somersham yesterday afternoon seized this cannabis and made three arrests, all of whom have been treated to a stay in our cells at Huntingdon Police Station. 

“Got information or concerns about drug dealing? Let us know.” 

