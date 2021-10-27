Published: 12:43 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 12:45 PM October 27, 2021

Three people have been arrested after a stash of Cannabis was found in car in Somersham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

On Monday, October 25, Cambridgeshire Police stopped the car in Somersham, in which they found bags of Cannabis

Three men were arrested and taken to Huntingdon Police Station.

In a Facebook Post, Cambridgeshire Police said: “If you're going to drive around with this lot in your car, expect us to sniff you out and get stopped!

Cannabis found in the car - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Our neighbourhood officers on patrol in Somersham yesterday afternoon seized this cannabis and made three arrests, all of whom have been treated to a stay in our cells at Huntingdon Police Station.

“Got information or concerns about drug dealing? Let us know.”

https://bit.ly/3bcQwwq