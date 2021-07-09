News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Three men arrested after break-in at new housing development

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:14 PM July 9, 2021   
Three men remain in custody after a break-in at a new housing development in Bury.

Three men remain in custody after a break-in at a new housing development in Bury. - Credit: Cambs Police

Three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after £1000 worth of fencing was stolen following a break-in at a new development in a Huntingdonshire village.

The incident took place at Upwood Road, Bury, yesterday (July 8). 

“We noticed a car loaded up with around £1000 worth of fencing. Not the usual house hunting etiquette,” the post on Policing Huntingdonshire read. 

Two suspects were arrested in the vehicle and a third was caught following a short foot chase. 

The men in their 30s, 40s and 50s remain in custody at Thorpe Wood police station on suspicion of burglary.  

If you spot suspicious activity in your area, then report it online at: https://bit.ly/3hOAzj2  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shane Arthur is banned from St Ives and Huntingdon town centres after a court hearing.

Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
On Knobb’s Farm in Somersham, more than 50 burials have been unearthed

Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of Jason Ablewhite

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mike Coles, a resident in Woodwalton for more than 52 years, is campaigning for better flood prevention in the village.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Campaign for flood prevention in Hunts ‘forgotten village’

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon