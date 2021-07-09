Published: 1:14 PM July 9, 2021

Three men remain in custody after a break-in at a new housing development in Bury. - Credit: Cambs Police

Three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after £1000 worth of fencing was stolen following a break-in at a new development in a Huntingdonshire village.

The incident took place at Upwood Road, Bury, yesterday (July 8).

“We noticed a car loaded up with around £1000 worth of fencing. Not the usual house hunting etiquette,” the post on Policing Huntingdonshire read.

Two suspects were arrested in the vehicle and a third was caught following a short foot chase.

The men in their 30s, 40s and 50s remain in custody at Thorpe Wood police station on suspicion of burglary.

If you spot suspicious activity in your area, then report it online at: https://bit.ly/3hOAzj2