Three dogs including pregnant Jack Russell stolen from Wimpole kennels

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:47 PM May 27, 2022
Officers in Cambridgeshire are urging anybody who may have seen these dogs to get in touch

Officers in Cambridgeshire are urging anybody who may have seen these dogs to get in touch with police - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three dogs have been stolen from kennels in a South Cambridgeshire village.

A heavily pregnant Jack Russell, a pedigree White Maltese Terrier and a female Sprocker Spaniel were taken from kennels in the garden of a property in Cambridge Road, Wimpole.

Cambridgeshire Police is investigating the theft, which is believed to have taken place between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Officers said the suspected thieves may have broken into the kennels by cutting chain at the main gates of the property.

Sergeant Tom Nutall, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "The owner of these dogs is utterly heartbroken and very worried about the welfare of the dogs, especially given that one of them is heavily pregnant.

"I would like to hear from anyone with information about this theft.

"In particular, if anyone has seen these dogs for sale online or saw anything suspicious in the Wimpole area on Wednesday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm, I would encourage them to get in-touch with the police as soon as possible."

Anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference 35/36906/22.

Alternatively, witness reports can be handed to CrimeStoppers 100 percent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

