Five suspected stolen caravans seized at Needingworth encampment

Will Durrant

Published: 6:13 PM April 24, 2022
Updated: 7:08 PM April 24, 2022
Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of "several dog bites" at Needingworth

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of "several dog bites" at Needingworth, where five suspected stolen caravans were found - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police/Facebook

Five suspected stolen caravans have been recovered from a Huntingdonshire car park.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the car park in Needingworth, near St Ives, following reports of several dog bites.

Officers from the force's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) attended, where they found an unauthorised encampment.

Police recovered five suspected stolen caravans from an unauthorised encampment at Needingworth

Police recovered five suspected stolen caravans from an unauthorised encampment at Needingworth - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police/Facebook

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "RCAT and local policing attended an illegal encampment in Needingworth.

"Five suspected stolen caravans were identified and seized along with an uninsured van.

"Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and a police support unit then aided in recovery and security."

Two of the caravans which Cambridgeshire Police seized at Needingworth

Two of the caravans which Cambridgeshire Police seized at Needingworth - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

As well as suspected stolen caravans, the force identified an uninsured van

As well as suspected stolen caravans, the force identified an uninsured van - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

According to the National Police Chiefs' Council, local authorities should lead on issues relating to unauthorised encampments.

The NPCC's advice is that police should step in "promptly" if there is disruption to local amenities, the economy, the community or environment, or if there is a danger to life.

Cambridgeshire County Council has advice about legal encampment sites online: https://bit.ly/3MtvdHq

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Ives News

