Steven Papworth, of Huntingdon, has been jailed for breaking his friend's jaw in a drunken rage. - Credit: POLICE

A Huntingdon man who broke his 21-year-old friend's jaw in a drunken rage has been jailed.

Steven Papworth, 35, was drinking in Huntingdon town centre with the man when they began to argue in the early hours of August 14.

The two men went their separate ways and the victim began to walk home when Papworth sent him a message asking to meet.

The pair met again, Papworth now heavily intoxicated, and they began to walk together before meeting a woman whom they talked to close to Sallowbush Road.

An argument began again and Papworth punched the victim twice to the jaw before walking away.

The victim shouted after Papworth, who returned and punched him again.

At Hinchingbrooke Hospital, it was confirmed he had a fractured jaw and was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he underwent surgery to insert metal plates.

Papworth, who is from Huntingdon, admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Yesterday (Tuesday March 8) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for a year.

PC Abbie McQuaid said: “Papworth’s behaviour was disgraceful.

"Having consumed alcohol is absolutely no excuse for acting in the way he did.

"And having remorse was little comfort for the victim who was left with a broken jaw.

“The fracture caused the victim significant pain and when officers went to speak to him in hospital, he struggled to talk to them.

“I’m pleased Papworth has now been jailed and I hope the victim can put this experience behind him.”