A man who stalked and harassed his former girlfriend following the breakdown of their relationship has been jailed for more than two years.

Jordan Affleck, 24, dated the woman between June 2020 and June last year and the pair were living in Godmanchester together for eight months.

However, Affleck became more abusive, and after the relationship broke down, he bombarded the woman with messages and calls during a period between July and September last year. He turned up at her house unannounced and left unwanted gifts, as well as making threats toward her and her family.

The stalking and harassment caused the woman to move in with her friend in a different area of the county and, when it still did not stop, her own family.

Throughout July last year, Affleck’s harassment became more frequent and included calls from multiple different phone numbers, withheld numbers and numerous social media accounts.

Affleck was arrested and charged with stalking and coercive control. However, late last year, he was released by the court on conditional bail, with conditions including not to contact his ex-girlfriend and not to visit Cambridgeshire.

Despite this, Affleck, of Liddell Way, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, still carried on his campaign of harassment.

He continued to contact his ex-girlfriend by posting a hand-written note through the door of her home, as well as calling and messaging her repeatedly.

His harassment included bombarding the woman with 19 emails in two days, visiting her family’s house with a pumpkin near Halloween and visiting the house again, telling her family he had walked 80 miles in three days to try and find her.

Affleck was arrested in St Ives, despite conditions not to enter the county. In a police interview, he answered: “no comment” to all questions, however, he later pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress and one count of harassment.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, April 22, where he was handed a total of two years and four months in prison.

Affleck was also given a seven-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting his victim or entering specific areas of Cambridgeshire.

DC Alan Armstrong, who investigated, said: “Affleck’s actions left his victim feeling like she could no longer live in her own home, which was completely unacceptable.

“He refused to accept the relationship was over and persistently stalked and harassed her. Stalking can be a terrifying experience and leave victims feeling isolated and frightened.

“This case highlights that stalking isn’t a one-off crime and often includes a series of incidents which, when taken in isolation, may seem trivial, but when put together, can be very scary.

“We would encourage anyone who fears they may be being stalked or harassed to get in touch. We’re here for victims 24/7 and will support them, as well as do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”

More information and advice on stalking and harassment can be found on the force’s dedicated web page.