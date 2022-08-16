Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Obsessive stalker jailed for posting explicit photographs of his former partner

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:08 PM August 16, 2022
A man stalked his former partner and posted private explicit photographs of her online after he was dumped.

Joshua O’Reilly, 35, began stalking the woman after she ended their affair last year.

Following the breakdown of the relationship, O’Reilly began calling the shop numerous times each day.

As a result of the constant phone calls, the woman was moved to another branch and O’Reilly was reported to police for harassment, for which he received a caution.

For a week in September, the woman received numerous calls to her mobile phone from a withheld number at all times of the day and night, resulting in O’Reilly’s arrest.

Call data showed O’Reilly had called the victim several hundred times in the space of eight days.

O’Reilly was released on bail, however further offences came to light when the victim reported 14 intimate images of herself had appeared on a website, including her full name and place of work.

An investigation led police back to O’Reilly after the IP address used to upload the images was discovered to be registered to his home address in Antonia Grove, Cardea, Peterborough.

O’Reilly was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison today (Tuesday 16 August) at Cambridge Crown Court after previously admitting charges of stalking, disclosing private sexual photographs without consent to cause distress, and failing to surrender to court bail.

He is also subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Lloyd Davis, who investigated, said: “O’Reilly’s behaviour was obsessive and was impacting not only the victim and her family, but her co-workers too.

“I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and standing up to O’Reilly, this took some strength which has paid off in the end.

“Legislation was brought in about seven years ago to enable us to take action against perpetrators of ‘revenge porn’. I hope today’s sentencing sends out a clear message that we will pursue offenders and put them before the courts.”

Advice for victims of stalking and harassment can be found online here, including information on revenge porn.





