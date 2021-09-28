News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
St Neots rapist jailed for 11 years

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:00 PM September 28, 2021   
Bevis Smith from St Neots was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday September 27. 

A man has been jailed after raping a woman and sexually assaulting a young girl.

Bevis Smith, 23, of Duck Lane, St Neots, invited the woman to his house on June 27 2019.

The woman agreed as she believed it to be on a friendly basis.

However, he began to try and kiss her to which she told him no.

Smith continued and despite continual protests and trying to get him off, he raped her.

Officers worked closely with staff at The Elms Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to investigate and build a case against him. 

The case also included an incident from 2017 where it was alleged that Smith had sexually assaulted a young girl in the Huntingdon area and a separate incident in 2019 of a similar nature, but this time with a woman.

Smith denied all allegations put to him in interview.

However, he was found guilty over the course of three trials of rape, sexual assault on a woman and sexual assault on a girl under 13.

Smith was sentenced yesterday September 27 at Cambridge Crown Court to 11 years in prison. When he is released he will be subject to a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a ten-year restraining order against the victims.

DS George Neal said: “Smith was a predator who saw opportunity in vulnerable woman and girls.

“I am pleased he has received a jail sentence, he is a dangerous individual and is not safe to be in normal society.

“I’d like to commend all the victims for coming forward and their bravery from initial report, throughout the investigation and all the way to trial”.

Sex without consent is rape and is always a crime, find out more here.

