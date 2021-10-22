St Neots murder to feature in 24 Hours in Police Custody
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
An investigation into the murder of a man who was stabbed in St Neots will be the focus of the latest episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody.
Viewers of the popular Channel 4 programme on Monday October 25 will follow detectives as they launch a manhunt for Robert Parkins who left his victim bleeding to death in the street.
Parkins, 34, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, was sentenced to 19 years in prison at The Old Bailey in August last year (2020) after being found guilty of the murder of Alex Fitzpatrick.
Alex had gone to Prince Close, Eaton Socon, on October 13 2019 to drop off his son’s glasses when he got into a disagreement with his estranged partner.
Parkins then came out holding a kitchen knife and after a scuffle stabbed Alex 15 times in the chest, lungs and back area before fleeing the scene.
Detective Superintendent Michael Branston, who led the investigation, said: “This was a brutal, frenzied and sustained
“What started out as a dispute escalated to such a degree that Alex lost his life from misuse of a knife.
“The vast majority of people don’t carry knives and are never affected by knife crime, however, this show highlights the devastating impact of incidents involving knives which will stay with those around them for the rest of their lives.”
24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder on the Doorstep will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday (October 25).
For further information about knife crime in Cambridgeshire, visit: https://bit.ly/3pDxBn5