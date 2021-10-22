News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

St Neots murder to feature in 24 Hours in Police Custody

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:58 AM October 22, 2021    Updated: 9:59 AM October 22, 2021
Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

An investigation into the murder of a man who was stabbed in St Neots will be the focus of the latest episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Viewers of the popular Channel 4 programme on Monday October 25 will follow detectives as they launch a manhunt for Robert Parkins who left his victim bleeding to death in the street.

Robert Parkins was sentenced to 19 years in prison. 

Robert Parkins was sentenced to 19 years in prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Parkins, 34, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, was sentenced to 19 years in prison at The Old Bailey in August last year (2020) after being found guilty of the murder of Alex Fitzpatrick.

Alex had gone to Prince Close, Eaton Socon, on October 13 2019 to drop off his son’s glasses when he got into a disagreement with his estranged partner.

Mike Branston

DSI Mike Branston leads the investigation - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Parkins then came out holding a kitchen knife and after a scuffle stabbed Alex 15 times in the chest, lungs and back area before fleeing the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Superintendent Michael Branston, who led the investigation, said: “This was a brutal, frenzied and sustained

officers view cctv

CTTV image of Robert Parkins - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“What started out as a dispute escalated to such a degree that Alex lost his life from misuse of a knife.

Most Read

  1. 1 Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding
  2. 2 Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives
  3. 3 Man to appear in court after smashing police car window with sledgehammer
  1. 4 Drink driver arrested in Brampton for being four times over the legal limit
  2. 5 Man in court over special constable assault and theft of alcohol
  3. 6 Rowdy passengers force train cancellation
  4. 7 Man who burgled his own father’s home is sentenced
  5. 8 Station hub will "breathe new life" into Huntingdon
  6. 9 Diners at St Ives pub help raise £8k for hospitality charity
  7. 10 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

“The vast majority of people don’t carry knives and are never affected by knife crime, however, this show highlights the devastating impact of incidents involving knives which will stay with those around them for the rest of their lives.”

24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder on the Doorstep will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday (October 25).

For further information about knife crime in Cambridgeshire, visit: https://bit.ly/3pDxBn5

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Yanick Beresford, 25, and Aiste Paulauskaite, 21, stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'

Hunts Post Reporter

Logo Icon
A man has been charged after police found a knife in a St Neots property

Cambs Live

Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Left to Right: Nazim Latif, Shane Thornton, Adam Leek have all been jailed. 

Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon