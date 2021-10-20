Published: 5:04 PM October 20, 2021

Shane Barr has been sentenced for breaking into his own father's home. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who broke into his own father’s home and stole more than £1,500 in goods has been sentenced.

Shane Barr, 33, of Sandfields Road, St Neots, was captured on CCTV attempting to prise open the patio doors of his dad’s home in Viceroy Close, Eaton Socon on July 5 (2021).

When that didn’t work, he climbed on to the roof of the conservatory and forced open the window of one of the bedrooms.

He made off on his father’s hybrid mountain bike along with a tablet, cigarettes, aftershave, identity documents and car key worth more than £1,500.

At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (October 19) Barr was given a ten-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months after previously pleading guilty to burglary.

PC Steven Croft said: “Barr is a prolific criminal with a number of offences against his name. Breaking into your own father’s home is a low for anyone. He’s now been given a second chance by the courts to address his offending or next time he will land himself in prison.”