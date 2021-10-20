Man who burgled his own father’s home is sentenced
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man who broke into his own father’s home and stole more than £1,500 in goods has been sentenced.
Shane Barr, 33, of Sandfields Road, St Neots, was captured on CCTV attempting to prise open the patio doors of his dad’s home in Viceroy Close, Eaton Socon on July 5 (2021).
When that didn’t work, he climbed on to the roof of the conservatory and forced open the window of one of the bedrooms.
He made off on his father’s hybrid mountain bike along with a tablet, cigarettes, aftershave, identity documents and car key worth more than £1,500.
At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (October 19) Barr was given a ten-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months after previously pleading guilty to burglary.
You may also want to watch:
PC Steven Croft said: “Barr is a prolific criminal with a number of offences against his name. Breaking into your own father’s home is a low for anyone. He’s now been given a second chance by the courts to address his offending or next time he will land himself in prison.”
Most Read
- 1 Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding
- 2 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
- 3 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
- 4 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
- 5 Axe seized and two people charged for drink driving in St Ives
- 6 Man who burgled his own father’s home is sentenced
- 7 Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid
- 8 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
- 9 'Trolley waits' hit high for trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- 10 G's to help save Christmas for poultry industry