St Neots man who put 'fear into the lives' of his victims is jailed

Published: 6:30 AM August 4, 2022
Nathan Buckley was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2.

Nathan Buckley was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2.

A St Neots man who was described as putting fear into the lives of multiple people in his community has been jailed.

Nathan Buckley was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2 for a string of offences, including aggravated burglary, assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

On January 6, he used a hammer to smash his way through the living room window of a property in Loves Way. As the occupants fled the building, Buckley chased a neighbour with the hammer and hit another neighbour.

He was arrested the following day after being identified on CCTV. The clothing seen in the footage was also found in his room.

On November 9, he punched a pub manager more than eight times to the head, face and chest because he had ‘spoken to the police’.

Prior to this, in August 2020, he was captured on CCTV punching multiple people in Market Square before assaulting police officers as they arrested him.

Buckley, 20, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, affray, intimidating a witness, two counts of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated burglary, breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order, two counts of common assault and racially aggravated public order

Detective Constable James Lewis, one of the officers to bring forward the charges, said: “People in St Neots have been living in fear of this man. He has committed some of the most serious offences and targeted innocent people along the way.

“There is no place for this level of violence in St Neots. The town is now a much safer place with him behind bars and I hope this sentence provides some reassurance to his victims and all of those impacted by his behaviour.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News

