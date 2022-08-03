Malcolm Boyle was sentenced to six years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man who broke into his ex-wife's home brandishing weapons has been jailed.

Malcolm Boyle, of Longsands Road, St Neots, arrived at his ex-wife’s home in Buckden at 1.40am on December 7 armed with a knife and a hammer and began banging on her bedroom window.

The victim alerted her niece, who was also in the house, to call the police while she left the house to get help. The niece then found Boyle standing on the landing of the house, holding the weapons, as he attempted to take his own life.

Boyle took the niece’s phone and stamped on it, and there was a scuffle between the pair before she managed to flee the house too.

Police arrived to find Boyle on a first-floor roof.

At Cambridge Crown Court on August 2, Boyle, 58, was sentenced to six years in prison after previously pleading guilty to criminal damage, breaching a non-molestation order, possession of a knife, using violence to secure entry into premises and common assault.

Detective Constable Steve Surtees, who investigated, said: “Boyle claimed he had no memory of the evening but we knew he already had a history of stalking and harassment offences against the victim.

“He is an exceptionally dangerous man and his arrest, and this sentence have no doubt prevented further violence towards his victim, or worse.”

Domestic abuse is one of the force's priorities, find out more and how to report it here: https://bit.ly/3PYqbov