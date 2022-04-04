'Out of control' knifeman Shane Barr was jailed for a year and eight months last week. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A knife-wielding man went “out of control” following an argument with his partner before threatening a member of the public in St Neots.

Shane Barr, 33, ran along Waterloo Drive following the incident on February 4 this year, before hiding in a garden shed.

He was approached by the homeowner before Barr threatened him with a knife.

Barr then ran back along the road and jumped over fences into different gardens.

Officers were called and saw Barr run into a garage.

Armed officers surrounded the building and could hear banging and clattering inside.

Barr eventually emerged and was quickly arrested.

The garage owner discovered substantial damage to a fridge and tumble dryer and found smashed bottles of alcohol.

Barr, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a bladed article, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (March 30).

PC Abbie McQuaid, who investigated, said: “Barr was completely out of control and carrying a weapon.

“I am just glad we were able to detain him before anyone got seriously hurt.

“I’m pleased justice has been done today and he will face the consequences of his actions.”