Armed police catch ‘out of control’ knifeman in St Neots

Rosie Boon

Published: 4:49 PM April 4, 2022
'Out of control' knifeman Shane Barr was jailed for a year and eight months last week.

'Out of control' knifeman Shane Barr was jailed for a year and eight months last week.

A knife-wielding man went “out of control” following an argument with his partner before threatening a member of the public in St Neots.  

Shane Barr, 33, ran along Waterloo Drive following the incident on February 4 this year, before hiding in a garden shed. 

He was approached by the homeowner before Barr threatened him with a knife. 

Barr then ran back along the road and jumped over fences into different gardens. 

Officers were called and saw Barr run into a garage. 

Armed officers surrounded the building and could hear banging and clattering inside. 

Barr eventually emerged and was quickly arrested. 

The garage owner discovered substantial damage to a fridge and tumble dryer and found smashed bottles of alcohol.  

Barr, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a bladed article, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence. 

He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (March 30). 

PC Abbie McQuaid, who investigated, said: “Barr was completely out of control and carrying a weapon.  

“I am just glad we were able to detain him before anyone got seriously hurt. 

“I’m pleased justice has been done today and he will face the consequences of his actions.” 

