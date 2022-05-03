Raheem Cameron (left) has been jailed for more than seven years after pleading guilty to drug dealing - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A drug dealer who flushed cocaine and heroin down the toilet when he was caught has been jailed.

Raheem Cameron, 23, was caught by Cambridgeshire Police officers on March 4.

He was found when neighbourhood police officers became concerned that a vulnerable man was being exploited by drug dealers.

Cameron was found inside the vulnerable man's home on Marquis Close, St Neots, and tried to flush the class As away when he was caught red-handed.

A search of the house uncovered cash, a mobile phone, 46 wraps of crack cocaine, 18 wraps of cocaine, six wraps of heroin and "other drug paraphernalia".

Cameron, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and Cambridge Crown Court sentenced him to seven and a half years in prison on Wednesday, April 25.

Detective Constable Alan Tregilgas, of Cambridgeshire Police, said Cameron is likely to have tricked or coerced the vulnerable man into letting him use the St Neots house.

DC Tregilgas said: "There was no legitimate reason for Cameron to be in this house and we believe he was ‘cuckooing’ – tricking or coercing the occupant into letting a drug dealing stay in his home.

"It’s a despicable practice which regularly involves preying on people with addictions, at times with threatening behaviour or intimidation.

"The public play an extremely important role in our efforts to disrupt county lines activity and we urge people to report suspicious activity to us."

A police spokesperson said more information about cuckooing is on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website.

"Cuckooing involves offenders targeting the homes of vulnerable people and using it to deal drugs," an online statement reads.

"Those who usually become vulnerable to cuckooing are lonely, isolated and drug users themselves.

"In fact, dealers usually offer them free drugs as a way of getting into the victims home.

"The property is then used to deal and manufacture drugs for a short period of time before the dealer moves onto somewhere new."

The police's webpage is online: https://bit.ly/3OUaWwF