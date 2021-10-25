Published: 3:07 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM October 25, 2021

24 Hours in Police Custody airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

An investigation into the murder of a man who was stabbed in St Neots, in Cambridgeshire, will be the focus of the latest episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight (Monday).

Viewers of the popular Channel 4 programme will be able to follow detectives as they launch a manhunt for Robert Parkins who left his victim bleeding to death in Prince Street, in Eaton Socon on October 13, 2019.

Robert Parkins was caught in CCTV running from the scene in St Neots. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Parkins, 34, of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon, was sentenced to 19 years in prison at The Old Bailey in August last year (2020) after being found guilty of the murder of dad Alex Fitzpatrick.

Alex had gone to Prince Close to drop off his son’s glasses when he got into a disagreement with his estranged partner.

Robert Parkins stabbed Alex Fitzpatrick in the street and then fled the scene. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Alex Fitzpatrick was stabbed 15 times in Prince Close, in Eaton Socon. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Parkins went outside and with a kitchen knife and after a scuffle, he stabbed Alex 15 times in the chest, lungs and back before fleeing the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Superintendent Michael Branston, who led the investigation, said: “This was a brutal, frenzied and sustained attack.

Detective Superintendent Michael Branston, who led the investigation in St Neots. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

“What started out as a dispute escalated to such a degree that Alex lost his life from misuse of a knife.

The programme airs at 9pm tonight.



