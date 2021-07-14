Published: 9:00 AM July 14, 2021

Youngsters in St Ives 'pressured' to run drugs for free weed. - Credit: Cambs Police

Drug dealers are “pressurising” youngsters in St Ives to run cannabis, cocaine and heroin in return for “free weed”, police say.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary issued a warning on social media earlier this week to alert parents.

The force is now urging parents or carers to remain “inquisitive” around how their children may be acting.

A police spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood officers in St Ives are aware that young people are being given free weed and then being pressured into running cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin on behalf of dealers to pay their debt.

“This is not ‘free weed’, this is child exploitation.

“It is a method used to groom youths into exploitation as drug runners.

“Do they suddenly have new, maybe older, friends? Have they stopped socialising with their usual group? Are they staying out late? Does the child have unexplained cash, phone or clothing? Are they becoming secretive or disengaged?

“We would urge any concerned parents/carers to report any worries to us on 101 or web-chat.”

If you are a parent and have concerns for your child, you can speak to police here https://bit.ly/331ZSbB or seek drug support here CASUS https://bit.ly/3hlvqzO