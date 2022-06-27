St Ives 'weed man', Emcet Oktay, was sentenced to four years in prison on June 23. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A drug dealer who boasted he was the St Ives ‘weed man’ has reached the end of the line.

Police officers from the Neighbourhood team launched an investigation into Emcet Oktay in March 2020 following reports from concerned residents about his brazen drug dealing.

During a warrant at his home in Russet Close, St Ives, officers discovered cocaine and cannabis worth more than £6,000 and almost £2,000 in cash.

Drug paraphernalia and multiple mobile phones were also seized.

Using evidence from the phones and social media, officers could see Oktay had been dealing for at least six months before the warrant took place and would refer to himself in messages and videos as ‘the weed man of St Ives’.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, June 23, 32-year-old Oktay was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

PC Tristan Vert, who investigated, said: “It was Oktay’s brazen drug dealing that ultimately secured his prison sentence. He boasted about being the ‘weed man’ of St Ives and used his ill-gotten gains to fund a lavish lifestyle.

“There is no place for drug dealers like Oktay in our community. They will be caught and put before the courts.”