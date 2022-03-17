The teenager has been released while police continue their investigation. - Credit: Kyle Bushnell on Unsplash

A teenager was arrested in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, yesterday (Wednesday March 16) following concerns that he had been dealing drugs in the area.

Neighbourhood officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary made the arrest on East Street and took him to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge for questioning.

Your neighbourhood officers arrested a teenager in East Street, St Ives today following concerns he is dealing drugs in the area. He remains at Parkside assisting us with enquiries.



If you suspect drug dealing is taking place where you live, report here: https://t.co/AHW1weefAB pic.twitter.com/8lGV8Z32ik — Hunts Police (@HuntsCops) March 16, 2022

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said at the time: "Your neighbourhood officers arrested a teenager in East Street, St Ives following concerns he is dealing drugs in the area.

"He remains at Parkside assisting us with enquiries."

The teenager has since been released while police continue their investigations.