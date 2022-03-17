Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

St Ives teenager arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:20 AM March 17, 2022
A Mini Countryman police car in front of a Halifax.

The teenager has been released while police continue their investigation. - Credit: Kyle Bushnell on Unsplash

A teenager was arrested in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, yesterday (Wednesday March 16) following concerns that he had been dealing drugs in the area.

Neighbourhood officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary made the arrest on East Street and took him to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge for questioning. 

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said at the time: "Your neighbourhood officers arrested a teenager in East Street, St Ives following concerns he is dealing drugs in the area.

"He remains at Parkside assisting us with enquiries."

The teenager has since been released while police continue their investigations.

