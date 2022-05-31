Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Bus users 'punched and threatened' in St Ives

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:28 AM May 31, 2022
CCTV image showing a woman shouting and holding up her hand.

Police have released CCTV footage of a a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A bus user was reportedly punched, and another threatened, whilst the vehicle was stationary in St Ives.

The incident took place at 10.00pm on May 21, when a Stagecoach bus had stopped on Ramsey Road.

Police have since released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault.

A woman sat down and shouting.

The incident occurred at a bus stop on Ramsey Road, St Ives. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man was punched and another person threatened on a Stagecoach bus while it was stationary at a bus stop in Ramsey Road, St Ives at about 10.00pm on May 21.

"Anyone with information should report to police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/35858/22."


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Ives News

Don't Miss

The nursery in Sawtry was rated inadequate by Ofsted inspectors.

Nursery rated inadequate after inspectors said safety was 'compromised'

Hannah Brown Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
A chilli dog competition at a previous St Neots Street Food Fest.

Food and Drink

St Neots Street Food Fest promises to be "bigger and better"

Alexander Gilham

person
A brown dog looking up at the camera.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police dog helped find drugs and knife in Ramsey

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Blake Healy, 25, of Willow Walk, Cambridge, is banned from all Sainsbury's and M&S shops in the county

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Shoplifter barred from every M&S and Sainsbury's in Cambridgeshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon