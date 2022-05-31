Bus users 'punched and threatened' in St Ives

Police have released CCTV footage of a a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A bus user was reportedly punched, and another threatened, whilst the vehicle was stationary in St Ives.

The incident took place at 10.00pm on May 21, when a Stagecoach bus had stopped on Ramsey Road.

Police have since released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault.

The incident occurred at a bus stop on Ramsey Road, St Ives. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man was punched and another person threatened on a Stagecoach bus while it was stationary at a bus stop in Ramsey Road, St Ives at about 10.00pm on May 21.

"Anyone with information should report to police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/35858/22."



