St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:50 PM December 13, 2021
A St Ives man will be spending Christmas behind bars after driving his vehicle into a police car.

Neighbourhood officers were on patrol in April last year (2020) when they spotted recently disqualified Kelsey Bugner driving round in a black Honda Civic.

The team followed Bugner into The Crescent and while attempting to stop him from driving away by boxing him in, he drove at speed towards the officers and crashed into their unmarked vehicle before making off.

Bugner, 20, of Askwith Grove, was later arrested at his home.

At Peterborough Magsitrates’ Court on Thursday (December 9) he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further two years.

A spokesperson for the St Ives Neighbourhood Team said: “Bugner continues to show no regard for the law or previous sentences imposed upon him. As a result his sentence is now custodial and he is facing Christmas in prison.”

St Ives News

