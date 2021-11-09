News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

A 92-year-old man seriously injured in St Ives crash

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:45 PM November 9, 2021
Elderly man seriously injured in St Ives

Elderly man seriously injured in St Ives - Credit: Google Earth

Officers are appealing for information after a 92-year-old man was struck by a car in St Ives.

The man was at the junction of Crown Street and Bridge Street when the incident happened at about 1.35pm yesterday November 8 and he suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed and the man was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon, where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the car, a Honda Jazz, remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

PC Doug McColm said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 224 of 8 November.

St Ives News

