Published: 11:06 AM March 4, 2021

The man who caused this crash was banned from driving for two years. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A driver who failed to clear his frozen windscreen before colliding with another car and leaving a man with serious injuries has been sentenced.

Vlad Pasat, of Redmoor Close, St Ives, set off from his house to work at 6.20am on December 14, 2018.

However, there had been an overnight frost and Pasat, 33, had failed to clear the frozen windscreen properly on his BMW 330. This left him with approximately 50 per cent visibility through the bottom of his windscreen as he began driving.

Pasat turned left onto Marley Road and driving in the other direction was a man in his Porsche 911, together with one front seat passenger.

As Pasat negotiated a right-hand bend his frozen windscreen meant he was unable to see his position on the road and crossed over to the other carriageway, into the path of the Porsche driver.

The two cars collided head on and the collision left the driver of the other car trapped in his vehicle. He was freed from the car by firefighters and taken to hospital, where it was revealed he had a shattered femur. The man has since recovered from his injury though still suffers with pain.

When interviewed at the scene, Pasat said he was late for work and admitted he had not cleared the ice from his windscreen properly before setting off.

He was later served a postal requisition, charging him with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Pasat pleaded guilty to the offence at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on December 23 and his case was committed to crown court for sentence.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on March 3 where he was handed seven months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 175 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for two years.



PC Ian Swales, who investigated, said: “It is almost beyond belief that Pasat decided to set off for work without being able to see in front of him when driving.

“The consequences of his actions left a man with serious injuries but could have been so much worse.

“This case serves as a reminder for everyone to take those extra minutes to make sure your windscreen is clear before setting off.”



