Man who crashed into house is banned from driving
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man who crashed into a St Ives home while drunk has lost his licence.
Jack Smith, 21, of Dunnock Way, smashed his red Audi into a property in Wren Close at about 2.45am on October 16 before driving away.
Police who arrived at the scene followed a trail of fluid and with the help of CCTV operators found his car parked in London Road. Soon after they also caught up with Smith who provided a roadside breath test of 68, the legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
Smith told officers he’d been out drinking with friends in St Ives and got a taxi home but after receiving a call from a friend who was without a lift, he decided to drive to London Road to pick him up.
It was on his way there that he clipped the curb and lost control of his car, causing it to hit the house.
At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (19 November) Smith pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from driving for three years. He must also pay a £350 fine.
PC Peter Andrews said: “This case demonstrates the serious impairment alcohol has on a person’s ability to drive safely.
Most Read
- 1 St Ives cocaine dealer is jailed
- 2 Vital improvements for St Neots town centre move a step closer
- 3 Motorcyclist left fighting for his life following serious crash in St Ives
- 4 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
- 5 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising
- 6 The Courtyard in St Ives is ready welcome people this winter
- 7 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
- 8 Plans to improve safety and cut congestion in new A141 and St Ives scheme
- 9 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
- 10 St Ives mayor encouraging people to support local shops and businesses
“Thankfully nobody in the house was hurt by Smith’s actions. However, the family home has been extensively damaged.”
If you suspect someone of drink driving, report it to us via our dedicated hotline 0800 032 0845.