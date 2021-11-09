Ernest Grusza was given as a hospital order with restriction. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who killed his own mother has today November 9 been given a hospital order at Cambridge Crown Court.

Ernest Grusza, 41, killed and dismembered Wieslawa Mierzejewska in “an horrendous and brutal act of violence” at the home they shared in Norris Road, St Ives, late on February 21.

He then went to a convenience store in East Street and tried to steal beer so police were called.

Wieslawa Mierzejewska was killed and dismembered on February 21. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

They found Grusza with his hands and clothing covered in blood and he took the officers to Norris Road where they made the grim discovery of human remains – some wrapped in plastic – on the kitchen floor.

Grusza picked up a meat cleaver so the officers retreated and called for backup.

While waiting for an armed unit to arrive, Grusza spoke to the officers through a window, showed them body parts and said, “yesterday I killed my mum.”

Grusza was found not guilty of murder on grounds of insanity on Thursday and was today given a hospital order with restriction.

Judge Mr Justice Fraser said when sentencing Grusza: “Your detention is likely to be for a considerable period of time, but that is a matter for the mental health professionals and the Secretary of State.

“Two expert psychiatrists agreed that you were amongst the most ill of patients they had ever seen.

"They agreed your condition was extremely rare, and each of them had only come across one other patient of this severity in a case of murder in their entire professional careers.

“Letters you sent from prison prior to the trial make it clear that you did not, in the months following your arrest, understand that you had killed your mother, who I have no doubt that you loved as you describe in those letters.

“It is the desperately tragic circumstances of what happened that led to her meeting her death at your hands.

“I would like to pay tribute to the way this trial has been conducted by all of those involved, in particular by counsel, and also for the diligent way the members of the jury approached their task.

“Finally, PC Amos, the police officer who engaged with you on the morning after the killing after the shopkeeper called 999, came to the scene of your mother’s death, and walked into a scene that is almost impossible to describe.

"He took immediate steps to secure the location, protect other occupants of the building, and contain the situation until the firearms officers arrived.

"His conduct was both impressive and highly professional. I know that the impact upon him of the events of that morning have been considerable.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who investigated, said: “This was an horrendous and brutal act of violence, which saw a woman who was a mother, a friend and a neighbour tragically lose her life.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with Wieslawa’s family who have been utterly devastated by her tragic death.

“This has been a detailed investigation under terribly sad circumstances and I am glad it has reached a conclusion today.”