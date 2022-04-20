A man in his 30s is in a "critical but stable" condition following a stabbing in Wyton, near Huntingdon - Credit: Google Earth

A man from St Ives has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a samurai sword after a Cambridgeshire stabbing.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police were called to a property in Wyton on Saturday, April 16, where a man in his 30s was stabbed.

Michael White, 36, of Tamar Close in St Ives, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 18 charged with attempted murder, kidnap, actual bodily harm, possession of a samurai sword and threatening a person with a knife.

White was remanded to custody.

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

A neighbour told this newspaper: "The incident occurred on Dorset Close, Wyton.

"The victim is in a bad way and the police were there for a few days afterwards."

A second man, Joseph McIver, 31, of Durham Way in Wyton, was charged with assisting an offender.

He also appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Monday and was bailed to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on May 16.

Witnesses with information about the incident can contact police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or 101, quoting incident 83 of April 16.