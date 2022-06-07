The dealer also punched a man in a pub in Wyton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drug dealer attempted to sell to a police officer, just hours after being released from custody.

Kelsey Bugner, from St Ives, was being investigated by Cambridgeshire Police for drug dealing in early 2020.

The investigations started after more than 160 intelligence reports were received from members of the public.

This led to the 21-year-old being arrested on April 30, 2020, for driving offences and possession of drugs.

Bugner was released later that day, only for a police officer to receive a text from him reading: "First thing in the morning I’ll be back about.

"Police had me today…mother *******!

"Back about full time tomorrow morning get at me.”

The man was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between January and September 2020.

He was also charged with actual bodily harm (ABH) after punching a man at a pub in Wyton in August 2021.

Kelsey Bugner appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (June 1), where he was sentenced to three years in prison for the drugs offences, 20 months for the actual bodily harm and a further ten months for breaching a suspended sentence order after previously pleading guilty to all offences.

Police constable Josh Williams, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Bugner has caused misery in and around St Ives over recent years with his drug activity as well as anti-social driving.

"It has taken a long time to gather all of the evidence against him and we hope this sentence will not only provide some respite to members of the community but also send a message to Bugner that his behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Suspected drug dealing can be reported to Cambridgeshire Police on their website.