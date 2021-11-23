St Ives cocaine dealer is jailed
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
St Ives cocaine dealer Mohammed Islam has been jailed for two and a half years.
Police stopped Islam as he was driving along the M11 in his grey Audi A3 on November 25 last year.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 12g of cocaine, £1,015 in cash and a mobile phone.
Officers then searched the bedroom at his home in Houghton Road where they found a further 44g of cocaine and 96 diazepam tablets, scales and deal bags. Another two mobile phones were also found in Islam’s other vehicle, a BMW.
It was when officers arrested a local drug user that they were able to link Islam to dealing class A drugs after they found text messages, including his bank details, from Islam on the user’s mobile phone.
Islam appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on November 22 and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.
Islam’s brother, Sanwarul, 23, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and money laundering and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Drug dealing brings with it a whole host of criminality to our county as well as harm to the most vulnerable people in our community. We’re committed to finding and putting people before the courts so they can be sentenced for the crimes they have committed.”
Anyone with information about the supply of drugs is encouraged to report it to police online https://bit.ly/3DW9FPK.