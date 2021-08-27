News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Drug dealer jailed thanks to text messages

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:18 AM August 27, 2021   
Shazaib Aadil

Shazaib Aadil was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a Young Offenders Institute. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A drug dealer caught selling drugs via his mobile phone has been jailed.

Shazaib Aadil raised suspicions when he ran from officers on Ramsey Road, St Ives back in April 2020.

Little did the 20-year-old realise that he had stopped for breath by a plain clothes neighbourhood officer who was even more suspicious after seeing him throw away his rucksack.

Aadil was stopped and searched and officers spotted messages on his mobile phone suggesting he was selling class A and B drugs.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday August 19, Aadil, of Hill Rise, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in a Young Offenders Institute after previously pleading guilty to supplying a controlled drug of class A drugs (cocaine) and supplying a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

PC Josh Williams, from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team, said: “We want to continue to make Huntingdon a hostile area for drug dealers.

“We need people to be our eyes and ears so we can arrest them and put them before the courts and make Huntingdon a safer place.”

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, report it to us online: https://bit.ly/2UQY43t

