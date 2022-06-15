Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Ives couple grew cannabis with a street value of up to £500k

Will Durrant

Published: 2:56 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 3:00 PM June 15, 2022
Chovan Ceo and Lan Thi Nguyen were found at an address in St Ives with cannabis worth up to £500,000

Chovan Ceo and Lan Thi Nguyen were found at an address in St Ives with cannabis worth up to £500,000 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A couple who grew cannabis at a house in St Ives jumped through a window and hid in their loft to evade arrest.

Chovan Ceo, 43, and Lan Thi Nguyen, 50, were found in their London Road house with more than 300 cannabis plants with a street value of up to £500,000.

Both Ceo and Nguyen appeared Cambridge Crown Court, where they pleaded guilty to production of cannabis.

On Friday, June 10, the pair were sentenced to two years and three months in prison each.

Chovan Ceo, 43, of London Road in St Ives, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at Cambridge Crown Court

Chovan Ceo, 43, of London Road in St Ives, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at Cambridge Crown Court - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Lan Thi Nguyen, 50, of London Road in St Ives, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at Cambridge Crown Court

Lan Thi Nguyen, 50, of London Road in St Ives, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at Cambridge Crown Court - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson explained that Ceo and Nguyen's neighbours contacted police in January when they suspected that cannabis was being grown illegally in their community.

Officers from the Huntingdonshire neighbourhood team arrived on the scene on January 10 and found the front door to the house was barricaded.

They spotted Ceo jumping from a window.

Nguyen was found hiding beneath insulation in the loft.

Officers found cannabis with a street value of up to £500,000 in the London Road, St Ives flat

Officers found cannabis with a street value of up to £500,000 in the London Road, St Ives flat - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

PC Tom Russell, from the Huntingdonshire team, said: "Thanks to members of the community, this illegal drug will not reach the streets and this pair are behind bars.

"Drug trafficking is a source of revenue for organised crime groups, many of whom are involved in other forms of serious crime including modern slavery.

"We would encourage people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows and people coming and going various times of the day."

