Published: 7:00 AM August 31, 2021

Officers from the Special Constabulary including an inspector, two sergeants and a band of special constables will form the new ‘Neighbourhood Safer Speed Team’. - Credit: Cambs Police

Speeding drivers across Cambridgeshire will be targeted by a specialist team of police officers in a bid to save lives.

People who speed through the county’s cities, towns, villages and rural roads will be stopped as part of a new crackdown on speeding drivers.

The ‘Neighbourhood Safer Speed Team’, set up by Cambridgeshire police, will spend their time responding to concerns from residents around speeding and anti-social driving.

It comes as police say speeding is one of the most common contributing factors of crashes that cause serious injury or death on our roads.

Officers from the special constabulary including an inspector, two sergeants and a band of special constables, will work to tackle speeding drivers as well as support the local Community Speedwatch groups.

Special Inspector Stephen Mudie, who will lead the group, said: “Speeding is a concern for most people across the county and rightly so.

“As a force we see first-hand the devastating impact it can have, not only increasing the risk of a collision but the severity of the impact at higher speeds.

“It’s simple, the faster you drive the less time you have to react and you are putting not only your life at risk but also the lives of others.

“We will be working alongside the neighbourhood policing teams, residents, the casualty reduction team and Road Safety Partnership as well as Community Speedwatch volunteers to identify high risk locations and speeding hotspots to increase education around speeding and where necessary enforce the law with tickets.”

Last month, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Darryl Preston, announced he would be funding £15,000 to replace equipment currently used by the local Community Speedwatch Scheme volunteers and £56,000 to fund three marked police vans to be used by the Specials team.

Darryl said: “Road safety is a key priority for me and I know from the many conversations I have had with members of the public that speeding is a concern for communities."

The constabulary is part of The Vision Zero Partnership, alongside other emergency services.

For more information about Speedwatch and how to get involved, visit: https://bit.ly/3lYCaGq

Report your speeding concerns here: https://bit.ly/3m1tNKb