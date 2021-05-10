News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Police warning after spate of thefts from cars in Warboys



Clare Butler

Published: 11:38 AM May 10, 2021   
The village sign in Warboys shows the witches. 

The village sign in Warboys shows the witches. - Credit: ARCHANT

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a spate of thefts from vehicles in Warboys. 

The incidents have taken place overnight with cars targeted on driveways, and valuables such as sat navs stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re urging you to remain vigilant and follow these simple steps after a spate of theft from vehicles overnight in Warboys.

“Park in a well-lit area and on a driveway, ensure all doors, windows and sunroofs are closed and locked, never leave valuables in your vehicle and keep any other possessions out of sight, remove your sat nav and its holder and wipe away any suction marks on windscreens.” 

“Look out for suspicious activity and make sure to report it to us.” 

For more information on how to keep your vehicle safe visit https://bit.ly/3h5QQkD 

Warboys News




