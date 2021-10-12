Published: 5:28 PM October 12, 2021

Sexual assault claims were made against 15 Cambridgeshire police officers in four years. - Credit: Archant

Sexual assault claims were made against 15 Cambridgeshire police officers between 2016 and 2020.

There was a total of 10 claims made against officers during that time, a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) has revealed.

Of the fifteen officers involved, the FOI revealed nine were male, four were female and two were unknown.

It comes as hundreds of allegations of sexual misconduct were made against serving police officers across Britain over the five-year period.

Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary Nick Dean, said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary require the highest levels of integrity from our officers and staff and when someone fails to meet this standard we take the appropriate action.

“If claims are made against our officers a thorough investigation will be carried out by an independent force irrespective of who the offender is.

“The Professional Standards Department (PSD) prioritise sexual offence allegations against police officers. PSD, working in conjunction with the IOPC, investigate officers where officer conduct has or is likely to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.”

The FOI was revealed after serving Met police officer, Wayne Couzens was jailed for life for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens used his police handcuffs and warrant card to make a fake arrest so he could kidnap 33-year-old Ms Everard before he raped and murdered her.

Figures from 31 police forces obtained by RADAR under the FOI revealed at least 750 accusations were made against officers between 2016 and 2020.

The FOI asked forces in England, Wales and Scotland how many complaints of sexual assault were made against serving police officers in each of these years.

Complaints could relate to historic allegations and most, where the gender was recorded, were against male officers, the data shows.

The responses did not indicate whether any of the officers were on duty at the time of the alleged incidents.

Of the total number of cases logged by forces over the five years, at least 34 resulted in dismissals.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which oversees the police complaints system, said it was down to forces to "stamp out" any abuse of police powers.

A spokesperson said: "The abuse of police powers for purposes of sexual exploitation, or violence, has a devastating impact on victims, and a serious impact on the public's confidence in individual officers and the service in general.”