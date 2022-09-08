Seven catalytic converters were stolen from car parks in Huntingdon, St Ives, Godmanchester and Trumpington on September 2 - Credit: HUNTS POST

People are being urged to look out for suspicious activity in car parks after seven catalytic converters were stolen across Cambridgeshire in a day.

On Friday (September 2), thieves targeted vehicles parked in Trumpington Park and Ride, St Ives Park and Ride, Dobbies Garden Centre in Huntingdon, Hartford Marina and a car park in Godmanchester.

Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of every car and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants.

A photo for illustrative purposes of a catalytic converter - Credit: Archant

It takes just minutes for thieves to remove them, and on many occasions, victims are unaware their vehicle has even been targeted.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Page said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was at any of those locations on Friday and may have noticed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles.

“These offences are taking place during daylight hours. If you are using a public car park, business car park or a Park & Ride site, please be aware of people jacking up vehicles or laying underneath them with a running vehicle parked nearby.

"Call us on 999 with descriptions of those involved and the make/model of the car they are using.”

Between January 1 and September 5, there have been 312 catalytic converter thefts in the south of the county (East Cambs, Huntingdonshire, Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire).

Last year, the force took 727 reports of catalytic converter thefts - which equates to a 54 per cent increase on the 2020 figure of 470.

Over the past two months, Cambridgeshire Constabulary has marked the catalytic converters on around 200 vehicles so they can be identified if stolen and sold on.

Staff at Kwik Fit, in Redwongs Way, Huntingdon, gave up their time to carry out the free security marking while officers were on-hand to provide practical crime prevention advice.

The Constabulary also has dedicated officers patrolling across the county and ready to respond if a catalytic converter theft in progress is called in.

Catalytic converter theft most frequently occurs in car parks, but it can happen anywhere.

For more information and advice about catalytic converter theft, visit https://bit.ly/3OGNv9L.