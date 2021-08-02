News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Seven arrested after £70k-worth of bicycles stolen

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:18 PM August 2, 2021   
Seven people were arrested on suspicion of burglary after £70,000 worth of bicycles were found in a van in Grafham.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of burglary after £70,000 worth of bicycles were found in a van in Grafham. - Credit: Google Earth

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of burglary after £70,000 worth of bicycles were found in a van in Grafham. 

In the early hours of this morning (August 2), officers we were called to a burglary in progress at Rutland Cycling. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police, said: “When we arrived, we found a van leaving the scene, however it was stopped and found to have about £70,000 worth of bicycles in it. 

“Seven people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.” 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via the webchat service at https://bit.ly/331ZSbB

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

