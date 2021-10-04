Breaking
Serious motorbike crash closes A1 slip road near St Neots
Published: 3:27 PM October 4, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike has closed the B645 slip road to the A1 in St Neots.
Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently at the scene after they were called at 12.43pm today (October 4).
The B645 slip road to the A1 is closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.
There are also currently delays to the A1.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time.
Anyone with any information should contact them via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or 101 quoting incident 217 of October 4.
