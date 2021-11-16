Lorry fire in 'serious collision' closes A1M near Sawtry
- Credit: Google Earth
A lorry has caught fire after it crashed with a car and hit a barrier – closing the A1M in both directions near Sawtry.
Officers are currently at the scene of the serious collision on the southbound carriageway.
Police were called at 2.55pm today (November 16) with reports an HGV had caught fire after it was involved in a collision with a car and hit a barrier.
Officers, fire crews and paramedics are all in attendance.
The road has been closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Details of any injuries are unclear at this time.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 299 of November 16.
Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
