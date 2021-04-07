'Lock sheds and put away tools' warn police in bid to stop thieves
- Credit: Cambs Police
Residents are being warned to lock their sheds and outbuildings to stop them from being a “common target for thieves”.
Police have also advised people to secure tools and make sure garden machinery is put away during the warmer months.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “With the warmer weather approaching, it can be tempting to leave your shed/outbuilding unlocked during the day, but they are usually more accessible and a common target for thieves.
“You must ensure your sheds/outbuildings are properly secure and garden machinery is put away to protect yourself from opportunistic thieves.
“Always ensure you lock your garage or shed and only store valuable items in there if you have the appropriate security measures.
“Don't let thieves get away with your bikes, lawn mower, power tools, or garden machinery.”
For more advice on protecting your outbuilding or shed, visit https://bit.ly/3cnyJ6V
