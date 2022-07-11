A Road Safety Day of Action -which involves a variety of organisations - is to take place in Huntingdon this week.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Vision Zero Partnership will be holding the event on Thursday, July 14 to raise awareness of road safety.

Residents and visitors will have the ability to speak with a variety of road safety partners including police and fire officers, Speedwatch, and the British Horse Society.

There will also be the opportunity for people to have their tyres and children’s car seats checked.

Vision Zero Partnership aims to raise awareness and engage communities in relevant road safety and community safety messages.

The mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon-Cole will be attending the event which takes place at two locations in the town.

The Vision Zero Partnership is committed to preventing all road deaths across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and to significantly reduce the severity of injuries and subsequent costs and social impacts from road traffic collisions.

The event will be split between two locations in Huntingdon – Sainsbury’s Car Park, with tyre checking, and St Benedict’s Court, with information stalls on road safety.

Children’s car seat checking will be taking place at Huntingdon Child and Family Centre.

This is the third of a series of days of action offered across the county made possible due to funding from the office of the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

“Any death or serious injury on our roads is one too many,” said police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston.

“The police cannot tackle road safety alone - we all have a part to play from those of us who use the roads, whether driving, cycling or walking, to those that design, build and manage them.

“This is a great opportunity for local people to come along and discuss local issues around road safety and I am pleased to have been able to support partners bring this initiative to the county.

”Vision Zero Partnership Delivery manager, Matt Staton added: “Local communities are at the heart of achieving Vision Zero. To help everyone understand the role they play in keeping themselves and others safe on the roads we have to take the time to understand local issues and work with communities. Big differences can be made by a lot of people making small changes.”

Cllr Alex Beckett, chairman of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Safety on our roads is a priority for Cambridgeshire and we are committed to the Vision Zero strategy."