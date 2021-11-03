News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Reminder of (PSPOs) in St Ives after reports of anti-social driving in the town

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:44 AM November 3, 2021
Public Spaces Protection Order in places of St Ives

There are a number of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) in parts of St Ives - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

There have been reports of anti-social driving within St Ives.

Due to this, Cambridgeshire Police have issued a reminder about the three-year public spaces protection order (PSPO) in place for parts of the town.

The (PSPO) went live in February last year to reduce general, vehicle and night-time related anti-social behaviour. 

They are asking the public to take a look at where these spaces are on the map.  

There are public spaces protection order (PSPO) in place for parts of St Ives.  

There are public spaces protection orders (PSPO) in place for parts of St Ives. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

In a tweet by Huntingdonshire Police they said: “Did you know that there is a three-year Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in place in parts of St Ives?

"The (PSPO) went live in February last year to reduce general, vehicle and night-time related anti-social behaviour. 

“We’ve recently had reports of anti-social driving in the town and would like to remind people of the order.  

“Please take a look at the PSPO as failing to comply with it could result in a fine or fixed penalty notice.” 

More: https://cambs.police.uk/news-and-appeals/stives-pspo 

Alexandra Collett
Debbie Davies
Alexandra Collett
