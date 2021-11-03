There are a number of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) in parts of St Ives - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

There have been reports of anti-social driving within St Ives.

Due to this, Cambridgeshire Police have issued a reminder about the three-year public spaces protection order (PSPO) in place for parts of the town.

The (PSPO) went live in February last year to reduce general, vehicle and night-time related anti-social behaviour.

They are asking the public to take a look at where these spaces are on the map.

In a tweet by Huntingdonshire Police they said: “Did you know that there is a three-year Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in place in parts of St Ives?

“We’ve recently had reports of anti-social driving in the town and would like to remind people of the order.

“Please take a look at the PSPO as failing to comply with it could result in a fine or fixed penalty notice.”

More: https://cambs.police.uk/news-and-appeals/stives-pspo