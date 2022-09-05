Janet Cameron (R), now 55, is a survivor of historical abuse which she was subjected to in the late 1980s by convicted murderer Colin Hill (L). - Credit: POLICE

A woman who suffered years of abuse and was abducted and raped in woods near Huntingdon has spoken out about her struggle in a new podcast published by Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The podcast shared on the force's YouTube channel called 'The Law has Changed' follows the case of Janet Cameron.

Janet bravely waived her anonymity and spoke out about her battle for justice 32 years after being raped and being told there was nothing that could be done.

Janet, now 55, is a survivor of historical abuse which she was subjected to in the late 1980s by convicted murderer Colin Hill.

In the podcast, she recollects the horrific abuse and the moment she found out he had murdered her friend.

Janet speaks on the fifth episode in the force's second series about the years of abuse she suffered, culminating in 1987 when, after having initially managed to separate herself from Hill, he abducted and raped her in woods near Huntingdon.

She describes in detail how she managed to escape by crawling behind the bar in a pub and locking herself in a car, and how just weeks later Hill murdered Leanne Scott.

Janet's story unfolds with police taking statements, but then the devastating moment she was told that no action could be taken because a wife could not give evidence against her husband.

Janet talks about how, more than 30 years later, she finally managed to gain justice and see Hill put behind bars for his crimes against her.

She was joined in the podcast by Detective Elaine Penniket, who built the case with Janet in 2018 when Hill was due to be released from prison.

In the podcast, Janet talks about the moment she found out Hill had murdered her friend Leanne Scott (pictured). - Credit: POLICE

After telling her story, Janet said she urges anyone who has suffered from similar abuse to come forward.

"The police will listen," she said.

"They will do everything in their power to help you. Report it, because this has to stop."

Upon the release of the podcast, DC Penniket, said: "I'd like to commend Janet for coming forward; reporting is not easy and engaging in the criminal justice system is not easy but she did both with such courage and resilience.

"After all she has been through, it was a privilege to witness her voice being heard in court and to see Hill held responsible for his actions."

You can listen to 'The Law has Changed' on Cambridgeshire Constabulary's YouTube channel.

If you, or someone you know, , has suffered from abuse, reach out to the force to seek support.

