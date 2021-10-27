Ramsey woman to appear in court to face drug dealing charges
A man and woman are due in court today (Wednesday) in connection with suspected drug dealing in Cambridgeshire.
Michael Ledlie, 24, and Olivia Bester, 21, were arrested by the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team on Monday evening (October 25) following execution of a warrant.
Ledlie, of Almond Road in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, has been charged with possession of criminal property, namely £2,000 cash, offering to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine, and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.
Bester, of Great Whyte in Ramsey, Huntingdonshire, has been charged with possession of criminal property, namely £1,900 cash, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and assaulting an emergency worker.
Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.
Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report to Cambridgeshire police online.
