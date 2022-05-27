Police dog helped find drugs and knife in Ramsey

PD Bonnie sniffed out a stash of drugs, whilst a knife was found below a pillow. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A stash of drugs and a knife were found in Ramsey, with the help of PD (Police Dog) Bonnie.

Officers had been carrying out a warrant this week (commencing May 23), after they had received information about drug dealing in the area.

PD Bonnie successfully sniffed out a stash of drugs at the location, and a knife was recovered from underneath a pillow.

The knife was complete with cover, a serrated edge at the back of the blade and a metallic piece at the end of the hilt.

A lighter was also found.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession of a bladed article within a dwelling.

He has since been released under investigation, whilst Cambridgeshire Police continue their enquiries.

Locals can concerns related to drug dealing to Cambridgeshire Police online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.