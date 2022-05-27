Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Police dog helped find drugs and knife in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 8:46 AM May 27, 2022
A brown dog looking up at the camera.

PD Bonnie sniffed out a stash of drugs, whilst a knife was found below a pillow. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A stash of drugs and a knife were found in Ramsey, with the help of PD (Police Dog) Bonnie. 

Officers had been carrying out a warrant this week (commencing May 23), after they had received information about drug dealing in the area.

PD Bonnie successfully sniffed out a stash of drugs at the location, and a knife was recovered from underneath a pillow.

The knife was complete with cover, a serrated edge at the back of the blade and a metallic piece at the end of the hilt.

A lighter was also found.

A knife, cover and lighter laid next to each other.

There was a serrated edge to the back of the blade, which also featured a metallic piece at the end of the hilt. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession of a bladed article within a dwelling.

He has since been released under investigation, whilst Cambridgeshire Police continue their enquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Toolstation branch to open in Huntingdon
  2. 2 Bosses warn of 'choppy waters' ahead for health trust
  3. 3 Pupils enjoy early jubilee celebration with all things royal
  1. 4 RSPCA investigating 'welfare of beagles' at Huntingdon dog breeding unit
  2. 5 Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills
  3. 6 Nursery rated inadequate after inspectors said safety was 'compromised'
  4. 7 Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you
  5. 8 Find out what's happening in Huntingdonshire for the Queen's Jubilee?
  6. 9 New organic coffee shop opens in St Neots
  7. 10 Police dog helped find drugs and knife in Ramsey

Locals can concerns related to drug dealing to Cambridgeshire Police online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ramsey News

Don't Miss

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt could be starting a new job in Cambridge.

Celebrity | Video

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt ‘to work at restaurant in Cambridgeshire’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shiva, a white Bengal tiger who has died aged 10

Hamerton Zoo

Cambridgeshire zoo 'devastated' following death of white Bengal tiger

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A chilli dog competition at a previous St Neots Street Food Fest.

Food and Drink

St Neots Street Food Fest promises to be "bigger and better"

Alexander Gilham

person
MBR Acres released this image of graffiti spray painted on the home of a member of staff.

MBR Acres releases image of graffiti message

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon